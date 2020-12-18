LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — We have reached our final destination. Make certain you have gathered all your belongings and exit in an orderly fashion.
No local college football teams will compete Saturday. The competition is elsewhere, but it is primarily in the final edition of Against The Spread for the 2020 season.
Four things are at stake:
*The four spots in the College Football Playoff.
*Conference championships.
*The opportunity for four of the six WDRB forecasters to finish the season with more winners than losers, which is a tricky thing to pull off.
*And, drum roll, please, the overall WDRB title. Tom Lane moved into the front row several weeks ago. He’s got a 2-game edge on Aaron Matas and Eric Crawford and a three-game edge on me.
Typically, we pick seven games. But to add to the drama, this week the card was expanded to 10 games — before Michigan and Iowa was canceled.
Best of luck.
1.Oregon at USC (-3 1/2), Friday, 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles.
USC is either the grittiest or luckiest team in the nation, winning three of their five games by 5 points or less, including their absurd last-minute rally after UCLA botched a kickoff coverage and cost me a critical game last weekend … The Ducks have lost their last two games to Oregon State and California and are still playing in the Pac-12 title game because Washington was sidetracked by the novel corona virus. So 2020.
Tom Lane: USC 31, Oregon 27
Aaron Matas: USC 41, Oregon 35
Eric Crawford: USC 38, Oregon 31
John Lewis: Oregon 21, USC 20
Rick Bozich: USC 35, Oregon 28
Ruby: Oregon
2. UAB at Marshall (-5 1/2), Friday, 7 p.m., Edwards Stadium, Huntington, W. Va.
Remember when Western Kentucky won the Conference USA title in back-to-back seasons? These are the two programs the Hilltoppers must chase now … it should be a battle of talented running backs. The Thundering Herd are led by Brenden Knox while UAB relies on Spencer Brown … WKU lost to Marshall by 24 and to UAB by 23.
Lane: Marshall 24, UAB 21
Matas: Marshall 31, UAB 24
Crawford: Marshall 28, UAB 21
Lewis: Marshall 30, UAB 17
Bozich: Marshall 27, UAB 20
Ruby: UAB
3. Northwestern vs. Ohio State (-20 1/2), Saturday, Noon; Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.
This is a tough one to call because there have been several media reports the Buckeyes are dealing with serious novel corona virus issues and could be without multiple starters, including a top wide receiver … Ohio State sits fourth in the college football playoff and should make the cut — unless they deliver an uninspiring performance … Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey struggled against the Ohio State defense last season at Indiana, throwing for 162 yards with one interception and no touchdowns.
Lane: Ohio State 35, Northwestern 17
Matas: Ohio State 44, Northwestern 31
Crawford: Ohio State 41, Northwestern 14
Lewis: Ohio State 40, Northwestern 21
Bozich: Ohio State 34, Northwestern 14
Ruby: Ohio State
4. Oklahoma vs. Iowa State (+6), Saturday, Noon; AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.
The Cyclones made their name by beating the Sooners (37-30) but that was in Ames two months ago … Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has improved greatly since that game … Iowa State is playing for a spot in a New Year’s Six game and validation of their No. 6 rating … the Sooners took a major step forward when Lincoln Riley began to feature halfback Rhamondre Stevenson, who averages nearly six yards per carry.
Lane: Oklahoma 34, Iowa State 30
Matas: Oklahoma 44, Iowa State 31
Crawford: Oklahoma 38, Iowa State 35
Lewis: Oklahoma 24, Iowa State 17
Bozich: Oklahoma 31, Iowa State 24
Ruby: Iowa State
5. Clemson vs. Notre Dame (+10 1/2), Saturday, 4 p.m.; Bank of America Stadium; Charlotte, N.C.
How many teams can the Atlantic Coast Conference squeeze into the playoff? One if Notre Dame beats Clemson again? One if Clemson reverses the result from their early meeting and blasts the Irish? Two if Clemson wins a close game? That’s all that is at stake here. Clemson was without quarterback Trevor Lawrence when the Tigers lost to the Irish 47-40 in double-overtime in South Bend last month, but quarterback play was not the issue. Defense was. … Clemson has won the last five ACC title games by an average margin or more than 26 points.
Lane: Clemson 31, Notre Dame 24
Matas: Clemson 38, Notre Dame 31
Crawford: Clemson 41, Notre Dame 31
Lewis: Clemson 40, Notre Dame 12
Bozich: Clemson 35, Notre Dame 24
Ruby: Clemson
6. Tulsa at Cincinnati (-15 1/2); Saturday, 8 p.m.; Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Can the unbeaten Bearcats do anything to wiggle into the top four spots and steal a position in the playoff? No. Not with the No. 9 rating. File that as another reminder that the playoff committee has no interest including a team from outside the five major conferences … you can also file it as another reminder of the differenct world Louisville lives in after it left the America Athletic Conference for the ACC.
Lane: Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 17
Matas: Cincinnati 49, Tulsa 31
Crawford: Cincinnati 35, Tulsa 14
Lewis: Cincinnati 31, Tulsa 7
Bozich: Cincinnati 31, Tulsa 17
Ruby: Tulsa
7. Florida State at Wake Forest (-7); Saturday, Noon; Truist Field, Winston-Salem, N.C.
The only reason this game is on the card was to increase the drama and competition. The Demon Deacons looked like they checked out last week against Louisville. They’ve allowed 104 points in their last two games .. FSU has been slightly better, routing Duke after playing North Carolina State close for a half.
Lane: Wake Forest 24, Florida State 23
Matas: Wake Forest 42, Florida State 38
Crawford: Wake Forest 28, Florida State 24
Lewis: Florida State 14, Wake Forest 10
Bozich: Wake Forest 38, Florida State 35
Ruby: Florida State
8. Texas A&M at Tennessee (+13 1/2), Saturday, Noon; Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.
The Aggies, ranked fifth, are the team positioned to benefit from a stumble by Ohio State, Notre Dame or Clemson Saturday. Jimbo Fisher’s team has beaten everybody but Alabama and would be in line for a playoff rematch with the Crimson Tide if things broke their way … Tennessee ended a six-game losing streak against Vanderbilt but the Vols lost their three games against ranked opponents by an average of 22 points.
Lane: Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 24
Matas: Texas A&M 52, Tennessee 20
Crawford: Texas A&M 31, Tennessee 10
Lewis: Texas A&M 45, Tennessee 12
Bozich: Texas A&M 31, Tennessee 17
Ruby: Texas A&M
9. Alabama vs. Florida (+17); Saturday, 8 p.m.; Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga.
The Crimson Tide won all 10 SEC games by 15 or more points and have won six straight by at least 29 … the Gators threw one away at home against LSU last Saturday and coach Dan Mullen keeps trying to argue they deserve their No. 7 ranking and possibly a spot in the playoff if they topple the Crimson Tide. There are lots of rumblings about the future of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham in Gainesville.
Lane: Alabama 42, Florida 17
Matas: Alabama 49, Florida 20
Crawford: Alabama 42, Florida 21
Lewis: Alabama 55, Florida 20
Bozich: Alabama 41, Florida 21
Ruby: Florida
Last Week
Crawford 4-2
Lewis 3-3
Matas 3-3
Lane 2-4
Bozich 2-4
Ruby 2-4
Season totals
Lane 51-43-1, .542
Matas 49-45-1, .521
Crawford 49-45-1, .521
Bozich 48-46-1, .511
Lewis 40-54-1, .426
Ruby 38-56-1, .405
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.