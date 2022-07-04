LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a perfect day for lots of Fourth of July activities, including the annual Biggest Splash contest at Lakeside Swim Club. It's an event that has been a staple of the holiday since the mid-1980s.
There are various age categories and the Riedling family took home three of the titles this year. Willy Reidling won the 11-14 division. His older brother Hank won the 14-17 division and their father Hal was pushed to a double splash-off before prevailing in the 17-and-over division.
They were proud to have bragging rights for a year and the free ice cream that comes with the title.
The women's 17-and-over champ has been here before. Shelley Santry is a Jefferson County Court Judge and a former Purdue University diver turned splash contest dominator.
"It's funny," said Santry. "Being a college diver, the whole idea is not to have a splash. You want to cut that water. Here, you want to be as big and splashy as can be. But you fast forward forty years and eighty pounds and you got it."
Santry won without any competition, probably because most everybody else knows how good she is. She's not sure how many times she's won, but believes it's well into double figures, although she has yet to cash in her winning ice cream coupons.
"I want to keep them," Santry said. "They're on my bench. There's like 10 of 12 of these on my bench. They make me smile. You know, life's not always so great so this is a wonderful day. Coming together like this, water, kids, watermelon, ice cream, it doesn't get much better than that."
