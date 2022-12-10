LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine Knights nearly lost an 18-point second half lead but were able to hold off Murray State 69-58 Saturday afternoon at Freedom Hall. The Racers came to town as 2.5 point favorites.
Garrett Tipton led the Knights with a career-high 25 points. Rob Perry paced the Racers with 24, 15 of those points coming in the first half.
“Garrett Tipton’s confidence is just growing,” Bellarmine head coach Scott Davenport said of the redshirt senior guard. “Our offense in the first half was incredible. It was beautiful to watch.”
Bellarmine (5-6) returns to Freedom Hall next Saturday to host Miami of Ohio (3-5). Tipoff is scheduled for 4pm.
