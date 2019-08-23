LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below, and when you're done, vote for you favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Silver Creek's Easton Messer
Messer took a fourth-quarter punt in a 7-7 game and brought it all the way back 70 yards for the game-winning touchdown
Male's Izayah Cummings
Cummings, a University of Kentucky commit, catches a pass on a crossing pattern and using his blocking well for an 82-yard touchdown.
St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith
The Tigers had a big night throwing the ball, and maybe the best was Doug Bodhaine's pass to Smith for 53 yards.
Best Plays of the Week — Week 1
