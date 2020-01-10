LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — A group of Louisville men's basketball fans decided to rent a bus for a road trip to watch the Cards play.
The only problem? The bus they got was decked out in University of Kentucky blue.
Let's just say they weren't happy about this: "This is beyond disrespectful," one can be heard saying in a video of the bus pulling up.
About 50 U of L fans left for South Bend, Indiana, Friday morning to support the Cards in Saturday's game against Notre Dame. The group reportedly booked the bus with Shockey Tours — before it was bought by Jefferson Transportation. Managers said they had no idea they were picking up U of L fans until the driver arrived, and there were no other buses available for the trip.
"I said, 'What the what?'" fan Tandra Hayes said. "I think everybody had that response."
The Cards tip off against Notre Dame at 2 p.m. Saturday.
