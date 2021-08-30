LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At the invitation of University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, more than 50 former U of L basketball players met with Bendapudi, Athletic Director Vince Tyra and head coach Chris Mack for nearly two hours Monday afternoon to discuss improving the relationship between the school and players.
Butch Beard and Jerry Eaves have criticized the school over the lack of opportunities for Black players in coaching, athletic administration and media roles at Louisville. Former U of L all-American Darrell Griffith said the disconnect between the players and school has been building for years.
“It was a productive meeting. It was an animated meeting,” Bendapudi said. “This was a meeting we had planned for quite some time.
“One of the things that I have always believed, and I don’t know whose quote this is, but the opposite of love is not hate. It’s indifference, when people stop caring.
“This is a group that deeply cares.”
Former U of L guard Marques Maybin, who finished playing in 2001, described the meeting as "the perfect elixir to get the ball rolling.”
Bendapudi, Tyra and others characterized the meeting as a solid first step toward improving the relationship between the players and the program.
Felton Spencer, a 12-year NBA player who finished his career at U of L in 1990, said players who live locally are interested in becoming more involved with the university in mentoring roles.
Griffith was pivotal in encouraging players to attend. Griffith has joined with Beard in advocating that Wes Unseld becomes the next former U of L athlete honored with a statue, similar to the Johnny Unitas statue that has been featured at Cardinal Stadium for more than two decades.
"It doesn't have to do with just basketball," Griffith said. "We want to be more involved in the community, be more involved in kid's lives."
Eaves agreed that the meeting was animated at times. He said a group of players — maybe 40% — disagreed with some of his public criticism of the school.
Currently, the school has one Black head coach leading its nine men’s and 12 women’s sports programs. Opportunities for former Black athletes have also been scarce on the school's football and basketball radio crews as well as with the ACC Network, which features three former white U of L athletes.
"There were a lot of guys that had a lot to say," Spencer said. "I think it's good that guys had a chance to air their grievances and say what's on their minds.
"In two hours you can't address all the issues they have. But it's nice to know they're actually listening and want to bring us back in the fold ... we want to be involved in the university.
"We came here. We sweated here. Some of us got hurt here. We're Cards for life and we want to be involved with the university moving forward."
Among the players who attended were Eaves, Griffith, Roger Burkman, Tony Branch and Wiley Brown, all members of the Cards’ 1980 NCAA title team, as well as Milt Wagner, a starting guard on Louisville’s 1986 NCAA Championship team.
Charles Jones, Lancaster Gordon, Ellis Myles, David Padgett, Wade Houston, LaBradford Smith, Tony Williams, Jim Ellis, Derwin Webb, Felton Spencer, James Brewer, Tick Rogers, Craig Hawley, Ron Hawley, Fred Holden, Luke Hancock, Junior Bridgeman, Eric Johnson and Jason Osborne also attended the meeting, which included refreshments, at Cardinal Stadium’s PNC Club.
Four or five players participated by video conference.
Beard started the dialogue last January when he asked to have his name removed from the U of L Athletic Hall of Fame as well as the basketball record book because of his unhappiness with the opportunities for former Black players at U of L.
“This has never been about us,” Eaves said. “This is for the younger guys so they have chances that haven’t been there.”
Beard, who lives in New York City, was unable to attend because of issues with his hips and legs. He did participate by video.
Beard also shared this statement:
“I think everyone in this room and possibly Louisville is aware of a letter I sent Dr Bendapudi that found its way to the media.
“Simply said, my desire for disassociation with the university is based on its inability or desire to break the chains of racism in its hiring practices; specifically the athletic department and the men’s basketball program.
“There has been a great deal of discussion surrounding my position.
“However I stand firm.
“To quote Martin Luther King “THE ULTIMATE MEASURE OF A MAN IS NOT WHERE HE STANDS IN MOMENTS OF COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE, BUT WHERE HE STANDS AT TIMES OF CHALLENGE AND CONTROVERSY “ .
“Every journey begins with a single step. I am hopeful that todays meeting is the first step on the journey of equity and equality.”
