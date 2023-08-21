LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Nobody has to tell Mark Stoops the Kentucky-Louisville football series has a record of being all Kentucky or all Louisville — even the 600 or so UK fans who listened to Stoops speak to the Jefferson County chapter of the UK Alumni Association at Churchill Downs Monday afternoon.
Stoops took over a Kentucky program that lost back-to-back games to the Cardinals and then he proceeded to lose 3 straight to the guys down the block.
“I walked in here 11 years ago and we weren’t very good and they were,” Stoops said. “And, Day One, I sat here and said, ‘Absolutely (the Governor’s Cup game) is damn important. We’re not going to shy away from that.”
For Stoops, that was not Coach Speak. That was Game On. Beating Louisville has become his signature.
In November, when Stoops returns to Louisville with his football team, the Wildcats are positioned to do something they have not achieved since the series was resumed in 1994.
Win 5 straight over the Cardinals.
Scott Satterfield went 0-for-Kentucky during his four season stay — and, to steal a line from an old I-64 billboard slogan, Louisville looked like it was miles away from making the Wildcats tremble.
Average score during the 4-game beatdown (which includes one season of Bobby Petrino): UK 45, U of L 14.
Average yards gained per team: UK 494, U of L 294.
Jeff Brohm has zero intention of going 0-for-Kentucky or even 0-for-1 against the Wildcats on Nov. 25.
I was never convinced that Scott Satterfield was obsessed with beating Kentucky. I don’t have that question about Brohm. Neither does Stoops.
“I’m sure (the dynamics) are going to change, just with Jeff and the job that he does,” Stoops said.
“The experience he has (in the rivalry as a U of L assistant coach) and the connections he has in the state. But that’s down the road.”
After UK opens with Ball State (the first of what should be three easy non-conference) wins and then rolls in the Southeastern Conference gauntlet that will include Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and others.
Stoops was steadfast in his praise of quarterback Devin Leary, the transfer who arrived from North Carolina State to replace Will Levis, the second-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans. “He’s been very impressive,” Stoops said.
He likes his young receivers as well as the growth in his offensive line. The return of offensive coordinator Liam Coen after one season in the NFL should also juice the offense.
“He’s made a big difference,” Stoops said. “He brings a different energy and he’s very creative.”
Kentucky has ranked in the top 4 in total defense in the SEC for 5 consecutive season. Last season might have been Kentucky’s best overall season on defense. The Wildcats allowed 311.4 yards per game. Only Georgia was better.
A major player in Kentucky’s defense is linebacker J.J. Weaver, a product of Moore High School in Louisville. Weaver and tight end Izayah Cummings (Male High) are the two Jefferson County products most likely to play for the Wildcats this season.
“J.J. has been a steady guy for us for years, as you know,” Stoops said.
“We’re looking forward to him having a really big season. He needs to make a big jump, just for him personally. He’s always been a good player.
“But he’s added weight. He’s worked really hard. He’s had a great camp and I expect him to have a really good season.”
And Cummings?
In 2021, with Coen directing offense, Cummings had 14 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
Last season Cummings played as a reserve in all 13 games without catching a pass. He ran the ball one time.
Do not expect Coen to make Cummings disappear.
“With Izayah, it’s really nice because you saw him 2 years ago with Liam as the offensive coordinator really emerge and become a playmaker for us and a difference maker,” Stoops said.
“I’m seeing that again this year. I’m seeing him, you know, take a big jump.”
Expect Brohm and his staff to work overtime to keep players like Weaver and Cummings home. Although Stoops said that he did not know Brohm well, he said that he liked Brohm and respected him.
“I don’t think they have miles to go,” Stoops said. “He’ll have a good team and do a good job.”
