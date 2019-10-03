LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No Kentucky football this weekend. No Indiana football this weekend.
No problem finding other things to fuss about in college football. If you’ve followed Eric Crawford this season, you’ve made money betting on college football. My Labrador, Ruby, is also in the black.
Me? Don’t ask. I’ve got work to do. So let’s get to it for Week 6, which features a matchup of Top 10 teams.
1. Boston College at Louisville (-5 1/2), Regional Sports Network, 12:30 p.m., Cardinal Stadium
Cards return from an off week to try to end a nine-game ACC losing streak … Louisville is 3-1 against the spread while the Eagles are 3-2 … Boston College won its only road game at Rutgers, but BC lost home games to Kansas and Wake Forest … after defeating BC during its first three seasons in the ACC, the Cardinals have lost back-to-back games in the series, including an 18-point defeat in Chestnut Hill last season … BC tailback A.J. Dillon, the ACC’s leading rusher, did not play against Louisville last season but ran for 272 yards and four touchdowns here in 2017 to lead a 45-42 BC victory. It remains the most yards an opposing back has gained in Cardinal Stadium.
Eric: Louisville 38, Boston College 28
Rick: Louisville 27, Boston College 20
Ruby coin flip: Louisville.
2. WKU at Old Dominion (+3 1/2), ESPN-plus, 6 p.m., Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, Va.
The Hilltoppers (2-2) try for their first two-game winning streak of the season after shutting down UAB, 20-13, in Bowling Green last Saturday … Both teams are 2-2 against the spread, although ODU has lost back-to-back-to-back games against Virginia Tech, Virginia and East Carolina … after four consecutive victories over the Monarchs, WKU lost to ODU in 2018, 37-34, on a controversial field goal that came after three un-timed downs at the end of regulation … WKU ranks third in Conference USA in total defense while ODU is No. 2.
Eric: WKU 24, ODU 21
Rick: WKU 27, ODU 20
Ruby coin flip: WKU
3. Purdue at Penn State (-28), ESPN, noon, Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.
Rondale Moore is out for the Boilermakers. Quarterback Elijah Sindelar is out. Linebacker Markus Bailey is out. I could go on, but Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is dealing with injury after injury … Purdue is 1-3 against the spread while the Nittany Lions are 2-1-1 … Penn State embarrassed Maryland, 59-0, last week on the road while the Boilermakers were unable to protect home field against Minnesota … Purdue ranks last in the Big Ten in total offense at 451 yards per game, and the Boilermakers have also allowed a league worst 6.22 yards per play.
Eric: Penn State 49, Purdue 10
Rick: Penn State 48, Purdue 7
Ruby coin flip: Purdue
4. Pittsburgh at Duke (-5), ACC Network, 8 p.m. Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, N.C.
Duke turned heads last weekend by overwhelming Virginia Tech, 45-10, in Blacksburg … Pitt remains a bit of mystery. The Panthers have played a challenging schedule, losing to a pair of ranked teams (Virginia and Penn State) but defeating No. 18 Central Florida … Pitt has covered the spread three times in five games while Duke is 3-1 … Duke’s win at Virginia Tech was its largest in ACC road play in 30 years … Pitt has won the last four games in the series … after failing to score a touchdown against Alabama, Duke has scored 17 touchdowns in its last three games.
Eric: Duke 31, Pitt 24
Rick: Duke 27, Pitt 21
Ruby coin flip: Pitt
5. Iowa at Michigan (-3 1/2), 12:05 p.m., Fox (WDRB), Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Consider this a "Show Me" game for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, who tumbled out of the Top 25 after their embarrassing showing at Wisconsin two weeks ago … the teams have one common opponent: Michigan shut out Rutgers, 52-0 last week, three weeks after the Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers, 30-0 … the Hawkeyes are 3-1 against the spread while the Wolverines are 1-3 … Iowa has won two straight and five of its last six against Michigan, dating back to the 2009 season.
Eric: Michigan 28, Iowa 27
Rick: Michigan 21, Iowa 17
Ruby coin flip: Iowa
6. Georgia at Tennessee (+24 1/2), ESPN, 8 p.m. Neyland Stadium, Knoxville.
Both teams are coming off a bye week, but controversy continues to swirl around the struggling Volunteers, whose only win in four games was against Chattanooga … UT Athletic Director Phil Fulmer said this week that he had no interest in returning to the sidelines to coach the UT football team, another blunt reminder of how far Tennessee football has slipped … the Vols opened the season by losing to Georgia State, which later lost to Western Michigan by 47 and Texas State by three … the Vols are 1-3 against the spread while the unbeaten Bulldogs are 2-2 … Georgia has won 14 consecutive games against SEC East opponents.
Eric: Georgia 49, Tennessee 17
Rick: Georgia 38, Tennessee 10
Ruby coin flip: Tennessee
7. Auburn at Florida (+3), 3:30 p.m., CBS, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville.
The Tigers have the most impressive resume in college football, ranking as the only team with a pair of wins against team ranked in the AP Top 25 … No. 10 Florida is 5-0 but has not beaten an FBS program with a winning record … Brian Edwards of VegasInsiders.com told me that this has been the toughest ticket in Gainesville since Tim Tebow played quarterback for the Gators … Kyle Trask has been money since taking over at quarterback for Florida when Feleipe Franks was injured at Kentucky, completing better than 77% of his throws with yards per attempt average of 9.8. ... Auburn, ranked No. 7, ranks second in the SEC in rushing but 13th in passing with freshman quarterback Bo Nix, who has completed only 57.6% of his throws.
Eric: Auburn 31, Florida 21
Rick: Florida 24, Auburn 21
Ruby: Auburn
Last Week
Eric: 4-3
Rick: 3-4
Ruby: 2-5
Season Records
Eric: 19-16 (.543)
Rick: 16-19 (.457)
Ruby: 11-10 (.524)
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.