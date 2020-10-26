LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson.
Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama.
Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State.
Put them in your preferred order. Those (as usual) are the three best teams in college football now that the Big Ten has buckled its chinstraps and gone to the review monitor.
By the middle of December, we’ll need a fourth team for the national playoff. By the next paragraph, I’ll need two more teams to complete the Top 5— and five more for the Bottom 5
Better get to it.
Top 5
1. Ohio State (1-0) — The Buckeyes won. The Buckeyes covered. Quarterback Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for better than 13 yards per attempt and two scores. The incomplete pass was not an interception. Ohio State outscored Nebraska every quarter.
2. Alabama (5-0) — There aren’t any ranked opponents left on the Crimson Tide schedule. There are only two road games. The combined record of their final five opponents is 10-12.
The only thing to complain about in Tuscaloosa was this icy comment by Nick Saban where he criticized Jaylen Waddle for returning a kickoff that resulted in the player suffering a season-ending injury.
Nick Saban tells @JamieErdahl that Jaylen Waddle will be out for the year after injury vs. Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/HYcExcqayo— SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) October 24, 2020
Ugh.
Double ugh.
3. Clemson (6-0) — Dabo Swinney doesn’t want people to mention that Syracuse only trailed the Tigers 27-21 with two minutes to play in the third quarter. I guess I just did.
"I'm not getting any questions about 'Proud of you guys for winning the game.' It's a lot of negative questions."Dabo Swinney was upset with reporters following Clemson's win today: https://t.co/KKN8S4oqhL pic.twitter.com/huR47BWoAf— Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 24, 2020
4. Tom Allen (1-0) — They called him a former high school coach. They called him the wrong man for the job. They called him the most affordable coaching option. They made fun of his glasses. I’m sure I’m missing a few things.
The list goes on. And on. Just make certain you call Tom Allen only the second Indiana coach to beat Penn State — and a guy his players love.
We ❤️ you, coach! #LEO pic.twitter.com/nk3x7GUr6J— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 25, 2020
5. Brian Brohm (1-0) — I don’t know which mid-major will be looking for a head coach this year or next year but Brohm pinch-hit nicely for older brother, Jeff, Saturday and directed the Boilermakers to a victory over Iowa, which pays its coach (Kirk Ferentz) $4.45 million.
Did it without Rondale Moore, too.
Bottom 5
5. Draft Kings — Apparently Draft King disagreed with the ruling on the field, the replay review ruling and FoxSports1 officiating analyst Mike Pereira Saturday in Bloomingon. They all said that Michael Penix’s game-winning two-point conversion against Penn State Saturday was worthy of celebration by the Hoosiers.
Must be some Penn State grads in the management hierarchy at Draft Kings because the wagering site announced it was refunding money-line wagers to people who bet on Penn State in the 36-35 Indiana overtime win.
DraftKings is refunding money to bettors who lost on Penn State vs. Indiana following a controversial two-point conversion call on Saturday https://t.co/bI1gUcihpt— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 25, 2020
Question: Can I get the money back I laid on the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1985 World Series that Don Denkinger gave to the Royals?
4. Eddie Gran —Kentucky’s Bad/Bad/Good/Good/Bad season tilted to the ugly side Saturday at Missouri. The Wildcats now rank last in the SEC in passing offense at 124 yards per game.
That’s 21 yards per game behind Vanderbilt. Lynn Bowden Jr. saved Kentucky’s offense last season. Gran, the offensive coordinator, will have to do it this season.
3. SEC East — At the mid-point of the conference season the East has two teams with winning records. One is Georgia, which got blasted by Alabama. The other is Florida, which has allowed 100 points in three games and could not beat Texas A&M before going on a two-week quiet period. Defense, apparently, no longer means more in the SEC.
2. James Franklin — According to The Sporting News, the Penn State head coach is the 11th highest paid coach in college football at $5.65 million. Indiana tried to give Franklin and the Nittany Lions the game after a failed fourth-down attempt with 1:47 to play at the IU.
All the Nittany Lions had to do was run four plays as slowly as possible and IU’s best chance would have been to go 85 or so yards on two plays.
Instead, Franklin and his brainiacs took the bait from Allen and IU and scored on the first snap.
You know the rest of the story.
Lane Kiffin — The Ole Miss needs to brush up on his defense — and social media manners. Yes, the Rebels appeared to get a bad deal from SEC officials Saturday in a loss to Auburn.
But the loss dropped the Rebels to 1-4 in the SEC. They have allowed 223 points, which is only 58 more than any other SEC team.
Kiffin went to Twitter to deliver his displeasure.
October 26, 2020
At one point, Kiffin also retweeted this commentary by Breck Jones.
Y'all are a disgrace @SEC your officiating is absolutely atrocious. @SECOfficiatingIf y'all want to just keep gifting Auburn wins, just say it. pic.twitter.com/LJ01avk5ZI— Breck Jones (@BreckJones_) October 24, 2020
Maybe he can cut a deal with DraftKings.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.