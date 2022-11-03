LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Alarms sounded when the University of Louisville men’s basketball team lost its exhibition opener to Lenoir-Rhyne last Sunday. That wasn’t what the world expected in coach Kenny Payne’s first game.
Scoring 49 points while losing to a Division II opponent will get the warning lights flashing any time that happens.
The Cardinals returned to the KFC Yum! Center Thursday night and delivered another 40-minute hint this has all the ingredients to be a challenging season.
After trailing by 5 points with less than 12 minutes to play, Louisville rallied to defeat Chaminade, 80-73.
El Ellis (28 points), JJ Traynor (12) and Jae’Lyn Withers (17) saved the Cards. Ellis attacked the rim, getting to the line for 13 free throws. Traynor was a force on the glass, collecting six of his eight rebounds on the offensive end. Withers hit three shots from distance while grabbing 9 boards.
But the Cardinals will need more than that trio once they plunge into Atlantic Coast Conference play.
Chaminade is a team that lost to Ohio State by 44 points two days ago in Columbus. Chaminade is another Division II program that, like Lenoir-Rhyne, posted a losing record (9-18) last season.
Louisville led for more than 12 minutes of the first half, pushing to a 42-32 halftime lead. Ellis scored 10. Mike James had 7, making back-to-back shots from distance. Withers had 8, also making a pair of threes.
But things got shaky in the second half — again. Chaminade scored 16 straight points, holding Louisville scoreless for 4 minutes and 14 seconds while twisting a 44-34 deficit into a 50-44 lead before the Cardinals engaged and secured the victory.
Payne tightened his rotation from Sunday, playing Ellis 38 minutes and Withers 34.
This was the Cardinals final exhibition. They return to the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday at 9 p.m. for their season opener against Bellarmine University.
The numbers at Ken Pomeroy’s analytics web site project a 75-62 U of L victory.
