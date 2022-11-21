LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- That didn't take long. Five teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP college basketball poll lost last week.
With five Top-25 teams competing in the eight-team field at the Maui Invitation that begins Monday, the fun will continue this week.
On to my ballot I filed for the Top 25 the AP will release at noon:
- North Carolina (4-0): At least two computer rankings don't have the Tar Heels in the Top 10 but that seems silly.
- Houston (5-0): The Cougars won at Oregon Sunday night with their best player on the bench for most of the first half.
- Virginia (4-0): The Cavaliers won't play in the NIT this season.
- Kansas (4-0): Somehow the Jayhawks have survived without suspended Dollar Bill Self.
- Arkansas (3-0): Not a great Welcome to Maui moment for Louisville on Monday.
- Arizona (3-0): The Wildcats are in the opposite bracket in Maui so maybe they'll meet the Razorbacks in the final.
- Texas (3-0): The Longhorns routed Gonzaga but the game was in Austin and Chris Beard won't play a road game until New Year's Eve. Weak.
- Gonzaga (3-1): The Zags did to Kentucky what Texas did to the Zags.
- Indiana (4-0): A road win against Xavier should register for the Hoosiers on Selection Sunday.
- Baylor (4-1): The Bears bounced back from their loss to Virginia by handling UCLA.
- Michigan State (3-1): The Spartans are this close to being 4-0 — or 2-2.
- Duke (3-1): The Blue Devils welcome Bellarmine to Cameron Indoor Monday night.
- Creighton (4-0): The Blue Jays are the third choice in Maui.
- Illinois (4-1): The Illini handled UCLA in the second half and had Virginia on the ropes until the final minutes.
- San Diego State (3-0): Make it four Top 15 teams in Maui. Not a shabby field.
- Kentucky (3-2): The Wildcats played from behind all night against Gonzaga. Not sure about that backcourt.
- UCLA (3-2): The Bruins went to Las Vegas unbeaten and went home with two losses.
- Auburn (4-0): The Tigers' best win came against … good luck.
- UConn (5-0): The Huskies have blitzed five nobodies.
- Maryland (5-0): The Terps, who visit Louisville next week, had solid weekend, beating Saint Louis and Miami (Florida).
- Purdue (3-0): The Boilermakers get West Virginia this week.
- Alabama (4-0): The Crimson Tide play Michigan State on Thanksgiving night.
- Xavier (3-1): If Adam Kunkel's driving shot goes in, the Musketeers might have beaten Indiana.
- Saint Mary's (5-0): Randy Bennett's team never disappears.
- Toledo (3-0): The Rockets have a solid, veteran squad.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.