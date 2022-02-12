LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana’s Back is the phrase they put on t-shirts in Bloomington any time the Hoosiers celebrate a mild winning streak.
We’ve reached the point in the men’s college basketball season where you’d better check the fine print any time you say the Hoosiers are back.
They’re back on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. The lights are flashing. The sirens are wailing. The message boards are melting down.
Safely in the field at the beginning of February, Indiana lost for the third time in eight days Saturday, beaten at Michigan State 76-61 on Saturday afternoon.
It was Indiana’s third loss by double figures in the last six games. The Hoosiers slumped to 16-8 overall and 7-7 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers' last four losses -- to Michigan, Illinois, Northwestern and Michigan State -- have been by an average of 14.5 points.
Listed as a 9- or 10-seed when the weekend began, IU now finds itself in a situation where it needs to win three of its last six games.
They missed too many shots, including 16 three-points and 11 free throws. They committed too many fouls, including multiple technicals for the second consecutive game.
They had not answers for Michigan State’s physicality around the basket.
Four of the five players that IU coach Mike Woodson suspended for the game IU lost at Northwestern Tuesday played against the Spartans but the Hoosiers struggled mightily on offense again.
Trey Galloway, Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart combined to miss 16 of 18 shots.
Down 10 midway through the first half, Indiana scored the first eight points of the second half to move ahead of Michigan State, 38-37.
But the Hoosiers wobbled miserably after that. They kept sending Michigan State to the free throw line — and the Spartans kept converting.
For most of the game Michigan State made more free throws than Indiana attempted. The Spartans finished 25 of 28 from the line while Indiana was 16 for 27.
Indiana’s next two games will also be against Top 25 opponents. The Hoosiers will host No. 14 Wisconsin Tuesday at 9 p.m. in Bloomington. Their next road game — at Ohio State — was rescheduled to Feb. 21 from Feb. 19 by the Big Ten office.
Woodson’s team needs to win one of the two to avoid a 5-game losing streak at the wrong time of the season.
