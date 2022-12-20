LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — According to Ken Pomeroy’s college basketball analytics website, there was something special about the game the University of Louisville men’s basketball team played against Lipscomb Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.
It wasn’t the 6 p.m. starting time. It wasn’t that one of Lipscomb’s top players (Derrin Boyd) was a transfer from Georgetown College who played high school ball in Princeton, Kentucky.
It was this: This was the final game this season where Pomeroy’s numbers showed Louisville as the favorite, with a probability of 54%.
Time to rewrite the program. The wise guys in Las Vegas, who made the Bison a 1-point favorite, knew better.
Lipscomb 75, Louisville 67.
The Cards fell behind by a dozen points in the second half and then cut the Bison’s lead to 71-67 with 3:19 to play.
They failed to score again.
Turnover. Missed shot. Missed shot. Turnover. Missed shot. You know the pattern. Of the 30 baskets that Lipscomb made, 18 were layups. For the record, Louisville had a dozen layups.
The Cards cut their turnovers to 10 but made less than 40% of their field-goal attempts.
El Ellis scored 24 for Kenny Payne’s team, which dropped to 2-10. Sydney Curry had 12.
But the guy Louisville could not stop was the Kentucky kid -- Boyd, a product of Caldwell County, who was at Georgetown College for three seasons before transferring to Lipscomb. Boyd had 23 points. He made 4 of 5 shots from distance. He also grabbed 9 rebounds, which was more than any Louisville player, even though Boyd is merely 6 feet, 3 inches tall.
The Cardinals struggled on defense. Lipscomb made 11 layups in the first half. They went ahead less than seven minutes into the game and never trailed again.
The Bison scored on eight consecutive possessions during that surge — five layups, a pair of three-pointers and an open 17-footer. That’s a recipe for losing a second game this season to a team from the ASUN Conference, the same league as the Bellarmine team that beat U of L to start this season.
The turnaround for Payne’s team will be quick. On Wednesday, the Cards will fly to Raleigh for their Thursday night game against North Carolina State.
The Wolfpack are 10-3 with three wins over Top 100 opponents. The Cards’ win probability in that game won’t be 54%.
It will be 6%.
