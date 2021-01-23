LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Duke is not the team you have to go through to win the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball championship this season.
No, sir. If the NCAA Tournament field was picked Sunday, the Blue Devils would be making plans for the NIT.
No NBA-ready guards. No quality wins. No depth.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski has one star — forward Matthew Hurt.
Hurt scored 24 points for the Blue Devils against Louisville on Saturday afternoon in the KFC Yum! Center. But a closer look at the numbers showed that he scored only 4 in the final 18 minutes as Louisville defeated Duke, 70-65.
For the Cardinals, the win ended a two-game losing streak. For Duke, the loss confirmed the first three-game losing streak for the Blue Devils in five seasons.
Carlik Jones led the Cardinals with 24 points, including the team's final 9. His layup pushed Louisville ahead, 66-65 with 1:18 to play. Duke missed four three-point field goal attempts in the final 33 seconds.
For Louisville, the challenge was trying to stop — or at least slow — Hurt, who played like he intended to win ACC Player of the Year.
Hurt punished the Cardinals by scoring 20 of Duke’s first 42 points. He made his first four shots from distance. When Louisville pushed him off the 3-point line, Hurt did his work inside. Hurt made 4 of 6 closer to the rim.
Quin Slazinski started with the job of defending Hurt. Jae’Lyn Withers and Dre Davis had him for a few possessions. Eventually, U of L coach Chris Mack went to a smaller, quicker guy — guard David Johnson.
It worked. Hurt went more than 14 minutes without a basket. He scored only two free throws and one field goal before fouling out while trying to defend Jones on a drive.
Unless the ACC makes some impromptu scheduling changes, Louisville has six days off until the Cardinals play again. They are booked to play Boston College, the second-worst team in the league, on Jan. 30 at the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville won by 12 at at BC on Jan. 2.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.