BOZICH | Movement for UK, U of L in my AP Top 25 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Tired of Tom Brady. Turned off by Bill Belichick. Bored by Bob Kraft.
You’ve come to the right place — my weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25 poll.
1. Tennessee (20-1) — The Vols have three home games before they come to Rupp Arena — and should win all of them.
2. Duke (19-2) — The Blue Devils visit Charlottesville Saturday. Can’t wait.
3. Virginia (20-1) — The Cavaliers host Duke Saturday. Can’t wait.
4. Kentucky (18-3) — Those final 14 minutes in Gainesville should be bottled and saved for March.
5. Gonzaga (21-2) — I wish the Zags played Nevada.
6. Michigan (20-2) — Both the Wolverines’ losses were by double figures.
7. Nevada (21-1) — I wish the Wolfpack played Gonzaga.
8. North Carolina (17-4) — Sources say Louisville filled the Tar Heels with a great resolve.
9. Villanova (18-4) — The defending national champs will be tested at Marquette Saturday.
10. Michigan State (18-4) — Tied for first place in the Big Ten, but stuck in third place in the state of Indiana.
11. Virginia Tech (18-3) — Not sure if it was horrible offense or great defense, but the Hokies limiting N. C. State to 24 points was one for the ages.
12. Houston (21-1) — Elvin Hayes, Clyde Drexler and Reid Gettys are proud,
13. Marquette (19-3) — Al McGuire would be proud.
14. Purdue (16-6) — Matt Painter should be proud of what he’s done after losing four starters.
15. Kansas (17-5) — The Jayhawks bounced back against Texas Tech after losing three of four.
16. Iowa State (17-5) — The surging Cyclones have won five of six.
17. Louisville (16-6) — Two road games against likely ranked teams this week.
18. Cincinnati (19-3) — Give Mick Cronin some love.
19. Wisconsin (16-6) — The Badgers appeared to be sinking. Not any more.
20. Texas Tech (17-5) — Great defense. Worrisome offense.
21. LSU (17-4) — Home loss to Arkansas wasn’t the way I expected the Tigers’ unbeaten SEC run to end.
22. Florida State (16-5) — Seminoles bounced back from three-game losing streak with three game winning streak.
23. Mississippi State (16-5) — Big, big week for the Bulldogs with LSU and Kentucky visiting Starkville. Big week.
24. Iowa (17-5) — Made Michigan look bad. Very bad.
25. Kansas State (16-5) — When Dean Wade is healthy this is a dangerous team.
