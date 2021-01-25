LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It’s 48 days until Selection Sunday, and at least two and perhaps three No. 1 NCAA men’s Tournament seeds are secure — Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova.
After that?
Let the fussing continue. He’s my roll call of the Top 25 teams in the country after last week’s games.
1. Gonzaga (15-0) — The Zags’ probability of finishing the regular season unbeaten climbed to 66.2. Seems low, right?
2. Baylor (14-0) — Some computer formulas favor the Bears over the Zags. But with the challenge of a Big 12 schedule, Ken Pomeroy’s formula puts Baylor’s shot at an unbeaten regular season at 13.1.
3. Villanova (10-1) — The Wildcats came back from a COVID-19 pause to win twice.
4. Texas (11-2) — Shaka Smart’s team did not play but they'll visit Rupp Arena Saturday.
5. Virginia(10-2) — The best in the ACC until somebody proves otherwise.
6. Michigan (13-1) — Appears the Wolverines must put the basketballs up for two weeks.
7. Houston (13-1) — There’s a gap between the Cougars and the rest of the AAC.
8. Iowa (12-3) — The Hawkeyes simply couldn’t make shots against Indiana.
9. Alabama (13-3) — Nate Oats tracking toward Coach of the Year status. The Crimson Tide will go for the sweep against Kentucky Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa.
10. Florida State (9-2) — Don’t ask me why 47 voters didn’t include the Seminoles on their AP ballots last week. I wasn’t one of them.
11. West Virginia (10-4) — We’re at the point in the poll where everybody has issues. Legit issues.
12. Missouri (10-2) — The Tigers got payback for their home loss to Tennessee.
13. Wisconsin (12-4) — When the Badgers play poorly they play really poorly.
14. Kansas (10-5) — Somebody said the Jayhawks should drop out of the Top 25. Not happening.
15. Ohio State (12-4) — Like most teams in the bottom half of the poll, the Buckeyes lost a game last week.
16. Texas Tech (11-4) — The Red Raiders had the week off.
17. Illinois (10-5) — The Illinois have the talent to be ranked 10 spots higher. They just haven’t earned it.
18. Creighton (11-4) — A home loss to Providence explains the drop by the Bluejays
19. Saint Louis (7-1) — Travis Ford has a terrific player in Jordan Goodwin.
20. Tennessee (10-3) — Rick Barnes wants to flush last week. I can’t blame him.
21. UCLA (12-3) — An inbounds play away from beating Stanford.
22. Louisville (10-3) — The Cardinals regrouped nicely after the loss to Florida State.
23. Oklahoma (9-4) — When in doubt, go with Lon Kruger.
24. Boise State (13-1) — At this stop in the poll, I’m open to fresh faces.
25. Drake (13-0) — Whatever happened to Dolph Pulliam and Willie McCarter?
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.