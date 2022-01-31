LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — No change at the top. Auburn found a way to do something Purdue and Duke failed to do:
Likely hold its spot atop the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 ballot.
Official confirmation should come at noon, but the Tigers remained atop my ballot, despite a close win at Missouri last week.
In local news, I advanced Kentucky seven spots from where I voted the Wildcats last week after their no-doubt win at Kansas. And Indiana walked through the revolving door at the bottom of my ballot.
1. Auburn (20-1) — Did you hear that Bruce Pearl found a way to snag a Coach For Life deal last week?
2. Gonzaga (17-2) — The Zags are at BYU Saturday. That’s the last time they’re likely to lose in the regular season.
3. UCLA (16-2) — The Bruins play their next four on the road, starting with a game they’re expected to lose at Arizona Thursday.
4. Kentucky (17-4) — Bill Self wasn’t the only one who thought the Wildcats looked Final Four good Saturday.
5. Houston (18-2) — The Cougars are unbeaten in the American Athletic Conference but have not been asked to play mighty Memphis yet.
6. Duke (17-3) — Remember that the Blue Devils were without their point guard against Louisville. Duke is at Notre Dame Monday night — and the Irish have won 10 of 11 since losing to IU.
7. Purdue (18-3) — The shot Jaden Ivey made against Ohio State Sunday was the same shot he missed against Indiana.
8. Arizona (17-2) — Get this: The Wildcats are winning after hiring a guy with no head coaching experience.
9. Villanova (16-5) — The Wildcats get their shot to avenge their only Big East loss at Marquette Wednesday.
10. Baylor (18-3) — The Bears were no match for Alabama — and the Crimson Tide have not been one of the top teams in the SEC.
11. Michigan State (16-4) — The Spartans have lost two Big Ten games by the combined margin of three points.
12. Kansas (17-3) — The Jayhawks looked like a 3-17 team against Kentucky.
13. Providence (18-2) — The Friars, not Villanova, sit atop the Big East.
14. Wisconsin (17-3) — The Badgers were nobody’s pick to win the Big Ten, but they share the top spot with Illinois.
15. Texas Tech (16-5) — Chris Beard returns to Lubbock Tuesday night — and Red Raiders’ fans started camping out Saturday night.
16. Illinois (15-5) — Remember that Kofi Cockburn did not play in two of the Illini defeats.
17. Ohio State (13-5) — Props for the remarkable comeback in Mackey Arena.
18. USC (18-3) — Losing at home to Stanford won’t do much for the Trojans’ credentials.
19. UConn (15-4) — The Huskies have won five straight — against the bottom of the Big East.
20. Texas (16-5) — The Longhorns are one of four Big 12 teams with a winning league record.
21. Tennessee (14-6) — The best 6-loss team in the country.
22. Miami (16-5) — The Hurricanes have a half-game lead on Duke atop the ACC.
23. Indiana (16-5) — The Hoosiers have all week to prepare for Illinois’ visit to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Saturday.
24. Marquette (15-7) — The Golden Eagles had their 7-game winning streak end in a one-possession game at Providence Sunday.
25. Boise State (17-4) — The Broncos are the only unbeaten team in the Mountain West — and don’t play on a green court.
