LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott Drew and the Baylor University men's basketball team are not Nick Saban and the Alabama football team. Nobody is.
But until further notice, Drew and the Bears are looking like a group that will have considerable say in determining which team follows Baylor as the 2022 NCAA champion.
My AP Top 25 college basketball poll ballot for this week:
1. Baylor (13-0) -- Scott Drew has the Bears rolling in a way they weren't supposed to be rolling after losing all those guys from their national championship team.
2. Kansas (11-1) -- Road games with Oklahoma State and Texas Tech this week will be a big reveal for the Jayhawks.
3. Duke (11-1) -- The only ACC team on my ballot.
4. Purdue (12-1) -- The Boilermakers host Wisconsin Monday night. I don't believe they have much to worry about.
5. Gonzaga (11-2) -- The Zags will eventually return to No. 1 because the four teams ahead of them are all going to lose.
6. UCLA (8-1) -- The last time the Bruins played I still had not sent my list to Santa Claus. It was Dec. 11.
7. USC (12-0) -- The Trojans won by 14 against the Georgia Tech team that Louisville defeated Sunday on a neutral court.
8. Michigan State (12-2) -- The Spartans already have two Big Ten road wins.
9. Arizona (11-1) -- The Wildcats return from an 11-day break against Washington Monday night.
10. Houston (12-2) -- Kelvin Sampson, not Penny Hardaway, has the team to beat in the American Athletic Conference.
11. Auburn (12-1) -- I watched Bruce Pearl's team take down Louisiana State. I was impressed.
12. Kentucky (11-2) -- I've watched the Wildcats win four straight by 25 or more. I've been impressed.
13. Ohio State (9-2) -- Nebraska let the Buckeyes off the hook by melting down at the free throw line Sunday night.
14. Alabama (10-3) -- The Crimson Tide play Kentucky twice this season. That will be fun.
15. Providence (13-1) -- The Friars smacked the DePaul team that won at Louisville. In fact they beat the Blue Demons by 17 points -- in Chicago.
16. Illinois (9-3) -- The Illini end a 13-day break at Minnesota Tuesday.
17. Iowa State (12-1) -- I only dropped the Cyclones five spots after they lost at home to Baylor by five.
18. LSU (12-1) -- I don't think the Tigers have the goods to beat Kentucky in Baton Rouge Tuesday night.
19. Villanova (9-4) -- Jay Wright has the best 4-loss team in the country.
20. Texas Tech (10-2) -- The Red Raiders go to Iowa State Wednesday. The loser will likely exit the poll next week.
21. Texas (11-2) -- The Longhorns smashed West Virginia, but I still need to see them beat somebody on the road.
22. Tennessee (9-1) -- The Vols need to get healthy.
23. Loyola Chicago (9-2) -- The Ramblers have not rambled or played since Dec. 10.
24. UConn (10-3) -- The Huskies have not won -- or lost -- since last week's ballot.
25. Colorado State (10-0) -- The Rams have not won -- or lost -- since Dec. 11.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.