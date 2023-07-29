LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Ville failed to make it halfway to their goal of of winning the $1 million winner-take-all prize in The Basketball Tournament, losing to The Gutter Cats, 64-62, Saturday afternoon at Freedom Hall.
Jarrell Eddie banked in a three-pointer from the right wing over Russ Smith for the victory as The Ville blew a 62-56 lead during the Elam Ending period.
The Ville had at least a half dozen opportunities to win the game but missed 12-of-25 free throws and shot only 3-of-18 from the three-point line.
Chane Behanan led The Ville with 18 points and five steals. Chinanu Onuaku made a three-point field goal, contributing 10 points and 11 boards.
The Gutter Cats will return Monday at 9 p.m. to play Bleed Green, a squad of former North Texas University players, in Freedom Hall. Bleed Green won its regional in Lubbock, Texas last week.
The winner of that game will advance to the tournament semifinals in Philadelphia Wednesday night.
