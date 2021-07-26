LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It never hurts to have a guy in Las Vegas, right? And I’m not talking about Penn or Teller. I’m talking about somebody who follows the numbers at the Las Vegas sports books.
Brian Edwards, a senior handicapper at VegasInsider.com, often shares updated point spreads with me. On Monday, he sent me the current lines from The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas for nine college football games this season.
It’s as simple as that. Here are the numbers, and a few thoughts on the games:
Kentucky (-1.5) at Louisville, Nov. 27: The Governor’s Cup rivalry was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic when the programs did not play last season. The Wildcats have won the last two by a combined margin of 78 points. Kentucky plays host to lowly New Mexico State the Saturday before the Wildcats visit Lexington while the Cards play at Duke.
Central Florida (-3) at Louisville, Sept. 17: This is definitely one of the swing games on the Cardinals’ schedule in front of what should be an amped Friday night crowd. UCF went 6-4 last season, but former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn arrived to replace Josh Heupel, who left for Tennessee. The Knights return 17 starters. Phil Steele picked UCF to finish second in the American Athletic Conference.
Clemson (-20) at Louisville, Nov. 6: The Cards have yet to beat Clemson during their seven seasons in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but beating the Tigers hasn’t simply been a problem for U of L. The teams did not play last season, but Clemson’s last three wins in the series have been by 26 or more points.
Missouri (+5) at Kentucky, Sept. 11: The preseason magazines are split on which team is more likely to finish third in the East Division of the Southeastern Conference behind Georgia and Florida. The Tigers won by 10 last season in Columbia, ending a five-game winning streak in the series by the Wildcats. Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak is a rising star.
Florida (-6.5) at Kentucky, Oct. 2: After ending its long losing streak to the Gators in 2018, Kentucky has lost back-to-back games to Dan Mullen’s team, including a 34-10 stumble in Gainesville last season. Florida lost a dozen starters, including quarterback Kyle Trask, and is considered a notch below Georgi in the East again.
Cincinnati (-1) at Indiana, Sept. 18: Word around Bloomington is this game has approached sell-out status as it figures to be a matchup between top-25 teams. The Bearcats are the class of the AAC and are led by quarterback Desmond Ridder, a product of St. Xavier High School.
Ohio State (-10) at Indiana, Oct. 23: The Hoosiers have not defeated the Buckeyes since 1988. Although quarterback Justin Fields has moved into his role of rescuing the Chicago Bears, the Buckeyes are still the gold standard in the Big Ten, a program that expects to return to the national playoff this season with a new 5-star quarterback, likely C.J. Stroud.
Indiana (+3) at Michigan, Nov. 6: The Hoosiers ended a similar long losing streak to the Wolverines last season with a dominant, 38-21 victory in Bloomington. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh took a pay cut but returned for his seventh season. I doubt any Michigan football coach could survive back-to-back losses to the Hoosiers.
Indiana (-4) at Purdue, Nov. 27: The Old Oaken Bucket game was also scratched because of COVID19-, leaving Purdue with a 2-4 record and IU at 5-2 before its bowl loss to Ole Miss. In recent years, this game has decided a bowl bid for one or even both programs. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is 2-1 against Indiana.
