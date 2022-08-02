MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt East High School football coach Keegan Kendrick stood in front of his players as they all knelt around him.
Another summer practice was coming to a close last month, and the new season quickly approached. Kendrick preached multiple messages to his team, but one of the things he mentioned was who they play these football games for.
He spoke about how the program represents the community and what it means to each person in the stands who comes to support them.
It's been 14 years since Bullitt East made a state championship game appearance and it's been nearly 10 years since its last double-digit winning season.
But now, Bullitt East is coming off its first winning season since 2014.
Now that I’ve had time to reflect a little bit, I just want to take the time to say how proud I am of this @BE_Chargers team. This first winning season, first home playoff game, and first playoff victory in a very long time, was made possible by the hard work of these kids.— Keegan Kendrick (@BECoachKendrick) November 16, 2021
With players like the senior trio of quarterback Travis Egan, running back Mason Gauthier and wide receiver Nolan Davenport about to begin their final season in a Charger uniform, they all know the potential of what could be accomplished together.
"We need to take the next step," Kendrick said. "We need to chase greatness. We don't need to just be satisfied with being a winning football team. We want to be a championship-level football team. So getting them to put that (last season) out of their head and chase something greater, that's the big question."
In 2021, Bullitt East had one of the best offenses in the state. The Chargers averaged 38.8 points per game, largely due to the production of Egan, Gauthier and Davenport.
Egan accounted for 2,614 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Davenport had 1,143 receiving yards while also leading 6A with 19 touchdowns. Gauthier completed the three-headed attack on offense with 1,602 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns himself.
"I'm trying to make the point to them right now that if teams want to load the box, we can throw it," Kendrick said. "If teams want to play light, we can run it. But we have to have these tools, and those three certainly give us that."
This led to an 8-4 record and a home playoff game win. That same offense now returns 10 starters for the 2022-23 season.
"It's been a lot of hard work," Gauthier said. "We've had a little change in the coaching staff, but I love all four coaches, and they push us to be great. We've all been playing together for so long. It's fun to be able to play with your friends and play with them for so long. We're just able to have that connection."
Egan, Gauthier and Davenport have grown up in football together, playing in middle school and youth leagues. The bond was formed then, and the connection has remained. They came in together at Bullitt East as freshmen and worked up through the program to get to this point. Davenport said he noticed the potential the group had when they were on varsity as sophomores.
They were playing teams full of seniors and knew what could eventually become of the program despite back-to-back 5-6 seasons in 2019 and 2020.
"It came together from our culture," Egan said. "Since our freshman year, we've been working for the same goal ever since then. So the pieces are finally getting put together now."
Despite all of the production returning, there is one team that Bullitt East knows it'll be tough getting through. Male is also in the same division as Bullitt East. In the past three seasons, the Bulldogs have outscored the Chargers 267-29, with two shutouts.
"We're chasing for the ultimate goal, a state championship," Egan said. "We know it's going to be hard. Male is in our district, but we've seen them a bunch. We might be able to tackle the giant this year."
This upcoming season is also a special one for Kendrick. It's his first season as head coach after taking over for Ethan Atchley.
Kendrick spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator of the team and has been coaching the trio of Egan, Gauthier and Davenport since they became Chargers. Even before their senior seasons play out, he knows exactly what they've represented for the program and the community since stepping on Egan Field and who they'll ultimately be remembered as.
"Regardless of what the season holds for us, as far as outcome goes, I think these kids can hold their heads high and know that they've built a legacy," Kendrick said.
