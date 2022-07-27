LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week after the Atlantic Coast Conference Kickoff ended in Charlotte, North Carolina, the league released the voting from its preseason media poll Wednesday.
Two Louisville Cardinals were selected to the all-ACC team: offensive guard Caleb Chandler and cornerback Kei’Trel Clark.
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary earned 40 votes as the pick for ACC Player of the Year, finishing eight votes ahead of Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman.
U of L quarterback Malik Cunningham finished tied for sixth in player of the year voting, getting a dozen votes.
Clemson, the media pick to win the league, led the 14 ACC schools with six first-team players.
On Monday, the ACC announced Louisville was picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Division, behind Clemson, North Carolina State and Wake Forest, but ahead of Florida State, Boston college and Syracuse.
Here is the complete ACC voting:
2022 Preseason All-ACC Football Team (Total votes in parenthesis)
OFFENSE
- QB: Devin Leary, NC State (56)
- RB: Sean Tucker, Syracuse (125)
- RB: Will Shipley, Clemson (112)
- WR: Josh Downs, North Carolina (128)
- WR: A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (111)
- WR: Zay Flowers, Boston College (104)
- TE: Will Mallory, Miami (69)
- AP: Keytaon Thompson, Virginia (70)
- OT: Jordan McFadden, Clemson (127)
- OT: Zion Nelson, Miami (82)
- OG: Caleb Chandler, Louisville (104)
- OG: Christian Mahogany, Boston College (67)
- C: Grant Gibson, NC State (90)
DEFENSE
- DE: Myles Murphy, Clemson (120)
- DE : Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt (54)
- DT: Bryan Bresee, Clemson (116)
- DT: Calijah Kancey, Pitt (62)
- LB: Drake Thomas, NC State (92)
- LB: Trenton Simpson, Clemson (82)
- LB: Payton Wilson, NC State (60)
- CB: Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville (70)
- CB: Josh DeBerry, Boston College (65)
- S: Jammie Robinson, Florida State (93)
- S: Tanner Ingle, NC State (63)
SPECIAL TEAMS
- PK: B.T. Potter, Clemson (99)
- P: Lou Hedley, Miami (101)
- SP: Josh Downs, North Carolina (57)
Preseason Player of the Year
1. Devin Leary, QB, NC State (40)
2. Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest (30)
3. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (21)
4-t. Bryan Breese, DT, Clemson (14)
4-t. Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia (14)
6-t. Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (12)
6-t. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (12)
8. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (11)
9. Myles Murphy, DT, Clemson (5)
10. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (3)
11. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (2)
