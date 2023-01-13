LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the 10th anniversary of winning the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball, the University of Louisville faces a tricky situation.
The school wants to commemorate the accomplishment. But the NCAA has vacated the title as part of the sanctions handed down in the Katina Powell sex-for-recruits scandal, and part of that penalty is prohibiting the university from recognizing the championship in any official way.
Former Cardinal Montrezl Harrell ignited curiosity about what might be done when he Tweeted earlier this week, "So I heard the Ville is the place to be on feb 17/18 heard they finally gone stop capping like we didn’t do what we did in 2012-13."
Officially, U of L only called The Feb. 18 game against Clemson a, "2013 Team Recognition" when it published a list of game themes earlier this year, with the descriptor: "The Cardinals will honor the iconic 2013 team with various promotions and recognitions."
On Friday after a meeting of the U of L Athletic Association Board, Louisville athletics director Josh Heird was asked about the 10th anniversary of the title.
"Obviously, we want to give the opportunity to (that team) and to our fans to recognize those achievements," Heird said. "And so that's the Clemson game, I believe (on Feb. 18). So we're going to do everything that we're allowed to do. Are we going to have some conversations about some things that we're allowed to do? Yes, we will do that from an NCAA standpoint. And once again, looking at the entirety of the picture, you know, in that NCAA case decision, those sanctions, it was very clear that we cannot recognize various teams in any form or fashion from a public standpoint. But is there an opportunity? Or is there a path forward to try to do that? We're going to try."
Louisville had to remove all mention of the championship from its publications and from public spaces in the arena and all of its facilities. The banners for the championship, and the Final Four appearance in 2012, were removed from the arena.
But Heird acknowledged that fans have a right to commemorate those events.
"There were a lot of really good memories and moments that were created by those student athletes and that team, and I absolutely think they should be recognized for that in some form or fashion," Heird said. "So that's what we're going to try to do."
