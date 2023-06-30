LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., who had two horses die of unknown causes during Kentucky Derby week with a third, Lord Miles, scratched from Derby itself by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission after Joseph was suspended pending an investigation, has been reinstated by Churchill Downs.
Neither of Joseph's horses who died, Chasing Artie or Parents Pride, was shown to have any impermissible substances in their blood nor any significant pre-existing issue that would've led to their deaths, according to KHRC-required necropsies and later mortality reports issued by the commission.
Joseph, who was critical of Churchill Downs' decision to suspend him, calling himself "a scapegoat" and saying Churchill acted without evidence, could not be reached for an immediate reaction.
“We remain deeply concerned about the condition of Parents Pride and Chasing Artie that led to their sudden death,” said Bill Mudd, President and Chief Operating Officer of CDI in a statement released Friday afternoon. “However, given the details available to us as a result of the KHRC investigation, there is no basis to continue Joseph’s suspension.”
Joseph will be permitted to enter horses in races and may apply for stall occupancy at all CDI-owned racetracks effective immediately.
"We don't know what's going on. They don't know what's going on. And the commission doesn’t know what's going on," Joseph told WDRB after his suspension. "The commission has found nothing wrong so far. I mean, people all can attest, and here we are with no known answers. and yet Churchill issues this suspension. It's like, how could you do that? I mean, how can you do that? It's one reason -- they've done it to try to save their image. I mean, it's sad.”
Churchill's spring meet concludes on Sunday at Ellis Park -- where the track moved the remainder of its meet at the request of a national regulatory body in response to a rash of at least 12 equine deaths in the first month of the racing.
