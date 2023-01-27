LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in two years, the 2023 Reds Caravan made a stop in Louisville.
The Reds have arrived 👊#RedsCaravan | #MadeInLou pic.twitter.com/kttnRthy9l— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) January 27, 2023
The caravan was at Slugger Field on Friday. One lucky fan won two tickets to the 2023 Opening Day game on Thursday, March 30 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Some big baseball names were a part of the caravan.
The list included Reds infielder Spencer Steer, minor league infielder Nick Northcut, minor league pitcher Levi Stoudt, former MLB and Louisville Bats catcher Corky Miller, Reds on the Radio broadcaster Tommy Thrall, Reds Bally Sports Ohio broadcasters John Sadak and Sam LeCure and assistant general manager Sam Grossman
