LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Longtime WLKY sports director Fred Cowgill's lawsuit against Trinity High School stemming from a knee injury he sustained while covering a game at the school last August was dismissed through agreement of the parties.
An order from Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Brian Edwards on Wednesday dismissed the suit with prejudice, meaning that the claim cannot be brought back to court.
No settlement was paid, according to the dismissal.
Cowgill claimed that Trinity failed to provide sufficient room for movement on the sidelines and that the school did not warn him of the dangers of shooting the game from that position. He suffered serious knee injuries when a player crashed into him at the end of a play during a Trinity game on August 20, 2021. Cowgill filed suit, seeking unspecified damages, on Aug. 8 of this year.
In its response filed August 30, before even beginning an argument, Trinity included a photo from before the play in question, which showed Cowgill shooting on an open sideline — with only one other reporter near him — and fans separated by a chain link fence several feet behind him.
Trinity denied "any and all allegations of negligence or impropriety on its part" and added that "any and all damages claimed by Plaintiff herein, were caused, in whole or in part, by the Plaintiff's own negligence."
WLKY reported Cowgill's intention to drop the suit on August 31, adding, “As previously reported, this is a personal legal matter. WLKY is not an involved party.”
The suit prompted several local schools to begin asking reporters to sign waivers before covering games on their sidelines.
