LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville football team will be the subject of a multi-episode all-access television program this fall, athletics director Vince Tyra informed the school’s athletic association board of directors on Monday.
A production company that has worked with Cardinals’ coach Scott Satterfield before approached U of L about shooting the program, to run on ESPN’s ACC Network. U of L gave its blessing this week.
The program doesn’t yet have a title. The ACC Network is scheduled to launch on August 22.
“It’ll be a series, a number of things with coach Satterfield,” Tyra said. “We have some good stories to tell around our athletic department and they’re intrigued, but that’s one we offered that they want. It’ll be several episodes, just like you’ve seen in Hard Knocks. There’s been some reports and other stories out there, but this will be more broad-based. ESPN certainly has shown an interest in coach Satterfield. . . . I think he’ll do a great job with this.”
Louisville will open its season on Monday, Sept. 2 against Notre Dame in Cardinal Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.