LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Arkansas Racing Commission has handed two-time Triple Crown winning trainer Bob Baffert a 15-day suspension for positive drug tests for two of his Arkansas Derby Day winners.
Charlatan, who won a division of the Arkansas Derby, and Gamine, Baffert's star filly who won a May 5 allowance race at Oaklawn Park, both tested positive for Lidocaine after their races.
A split sample also returned positive. In a statement released last week, Baffert said a barn worker used an over-the-counter pain patch for discomfort following a surgery and must have transferred the lidocaine to the horses' mouths while tying their tongues before races.
The commission, however, stuck to its rule book in handing out the suspension.
The ruling states that the suspension runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15. In running horses that were found to be on banned substances, the commission cited a rule that states that a trainer shall ultimately be responsible for the condition of any horse that is entered regardless of the acts of any third parties.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.