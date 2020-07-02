LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even with five fewer days of racing, Churchill Downs saw a significant increase in betting handle in the coronavirus-delayed spring meet just completed.
The track announced Thursday that it took in $240.5 million in the 27 racing dates of its abbreviated spring meets, an increase of 53% over the 32 dates that followed the Kentucky in 2019.
Churchill has delayed this year's Derby to Sept. 5 over concerns about the virus.
The wagering was entirely online and is in keeping with other tracks that have done well at the virtual windows with casinos and other betting sources shuttered.
The average daily handle also increased 81% from a year ago, to $8.9 million this season from $4.9 million last year.
Churchill also experienced four of the track’s six largest non-Derby, Oaks or Breeders’ Cup betting days in track history, led by a record $19.3 million on May 23 (Stephen Foster Preview Day). Other big days were $16.8 million on May 30 (Winning Colors/Old Forester Mint Julep); $14.3 million on May 16 (Opening Day); and $13.8 million on June 27 (Stephen Foster Day).
“In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, we can’t thank our horsemen and horseplayers enough for their continued support and enthusiastic response throughout the Spring Meet,” Churchill President Kevin Flanery said. “Our team worked tirelessly with public health officials and our horsemen navigated through uncharted territory to deliver an important economic driver in a safe environment for thousands of individuals in the Commonwealth."
Not every number was up. Without a spring Kentucky Derby, purses totaled $15.6 million and averaged $576,000 per day compared to last year’s $601,000 daily average. The average purse per race was $58,000 compared to last season’s $63,000.
A total of 2,536 horses made starts in the 268 races for a substantial average of 9.5 horses per race, up from 8.4 horses in 2019.
"I couldn’t be more proud of our staff and everyone who made the season possible," Flanery said. "It was, however, an incredibly unusual season without fans in the stands, and they were greatly missed. We very much look forward to welcoming them back to Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby Week in September.”
Churchill has gained approval from the state to host fans during Kentucky Derby week, but no announcement has been made on how many, or what measures will be in place for those races.
