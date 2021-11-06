LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Malik Cunningham left the game with an apparent ankle injury with just under five minutes to play and a 24-17 lead in the third quarter, and Louisville was unable to hold off Clemson, despite a mad-dash rally in the closing minute that wound up just 2 yards short of the goal line in a 30-24 Clemson victory.
After Cunningham went down in the third quarter, Clemson scored 13 unanswered points on a touchdown and a pair of field goals. Louisville had managed only one net yard since Cunningham's injury when he led the offense onto the field with 2:04 left. Cunningham promptly hit Tyler Harrell for a 45-yard completion, and the Cards had hope.
Two plays later, Cunningham ran for 10 more yards, then hit Justin Marshall for an acrobatic 19-yard completion that was ruled incomplete on the field but overturned after a video review, and Louisville had the ball at Clemson's 2 with 1:18 left.
From that point, the Louisville offense ran into a stone wall. Three running plays went for zero net yards, and on fourth down, Cunningham rolled to his right but found nothing, and when he tried to cut back inside, his injured ankle gave way and he fell to the turf.
The ending ruined an heroic performance by Cunningham, who finished the game with 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns, as well as 174 yards on 12 of 20 passing.
The loss drops Louisville to 4-5 on the season.
