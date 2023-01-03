FILE - In this file photo from Oct. 14, 2017, Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi talks with Pittsburgh defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) during an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State, in Pittsburgh. Narduzzi enters his sixth season at Pittsburgh with a potentially dominant defense, and little respect. The Panthers didn't receive a single vote in the preseason AP Top 25, a sign his program still has something to prove in 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)