LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is why the Kentucky Derby is the best. It's why the race endures amid a sport that is struggling for survival. Well, this and a liberal amount of bourbon and a prodigious propensity to party.
You can search from now until next year's Derby, and you won't find anyone who thought that late addition Rich Strike would be wearing the garland of roses on Saturday afternoon in the Churchill Downs' Winner's Circle.
This just doesn't happen in other sports. This is five guys showing up off a playground and winning the NBA Finals. It's a dude rolling out of a Holiday Inn Express and winning an Olympic medal.
Did anyone ask Rich Strike trainer Eric Reed where he stayed Friday night?
Last August, the colt was claimed from historic Calumet Farm for $30,000 by Reed and owner Rick Dawson after winning a maiden claimer at Churchill Downs by 17 lengths. Since then he had not won a race, and hadn't finished better than third. His last three races at Turfway Park he'd finished third, fourth and third.
Come on. This isn't just me going out and qualifying for the F-1 race in Miami in my Toyota Prius, but winning it.
No offense to the horse. Please. Nor his remarkable and indomitable team.
Outside his barn on Saturday morning, Reed had the "we're just happy to be here" feeling. At 8:45 Friday morning, with the scratch deadline approaching at 9, he accepted the inevitable that his colt wasn't going to get into the Derby.
"We were told at 8:45 we weren’t going to be in," he said. "So, I broke the news to the owners and my parents and some friends. We had our 5 minutes of silence, started picking ourselves up and I got another call just before 9 saying, hey, hold on, something is going on and then they told us we got in. The people that were standing around here, sounded like we scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl, you know, I mean it was crazy, so it’s been fun."
It's been fun, he said. And the implication was that the party was pretty much over.
Little did he know he was about to win the Super Bowl.
Roughly 24 hours after 86-year-old D. Wayne Lukas won the Kentucky Oaks for a fifth time and became the sure-fire storyline of the weekend, Churchill Downs and the greatest two minutes in sports whispered, "Hold our beer."
And folks, that's a heck of a lot of beer to hold.
The heartstrings were plucking in this one even after Sonny Leon's brilliant rail rally. He took advantage of the fastest opening fractions in Derby history, then managed traffic more deftly than an Uber driver, before bolted past a developing classic duel between favorites Epicenter and Zandon to make Derby history as the second-biggest long shot ever to win the race.
1 of 19
Jockey Sonny Leon reacts to winning the 148th Kentucky Derby aboard Rich Stike. (Eric Crawford photo)