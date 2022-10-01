LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The game was there for the taking for Kentucky. Again and again. Two Will Levis fumbles deep in Mississippi territory, major errors in special teams and a first-half safety kept the No. 8-ranked Wildcats from maintaining their unbeaten record – and their Top 10 ranking, in a 22-19 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.
Ole Miss drew first blood, went up 7-0, and built a 19-6 lead before Kentucky calmly came back to tie the game.
But once in striking distance, UK couldn’t get out of its own way.
It's the kind of defeat that is difficult to recover from, self-inflicted as it was.
Ole Miss outgained UK 399-328. The Kentucky defense held the Rebels under 200 yards rushing, but miscues negated that effort. Levis completed 18 of 24 passes for 220 yards and 2 touchdowns, but leaves Oxford remembering fumbles more than anything.
Chris Rodriguez, in his return from suspension, carried 19 times for 72 yards.
