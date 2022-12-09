LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football released its Media Guide for next week’s Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston, and the list of coaches is a sign of the times in big-time college football.
With the departure of Scott Satterfield, many of his assistant coaches are gone, too, either with Satterfield to Cincinnati, or elsewhere. Offensive coordinator Lance Thomas was named head coach at Western Michigan on Thursday. Co-defensive coordinator Wes McGriff has returned to Auburn and strength coach Ben Sowders is off to Arkansas. Bryan Brown (co-defensive coordinator), Pete Thomas (quarterbacks) and De’Rail Sims are among those going with Satterfield to Cincinnati.
As a result, Louisville will go into the Dec. 17 Fenway Bowl matchup against the Bearcats with just three full-time assistant coaches, plus player development coach Deion Branch, who was named interim head coach for the bowl.
Mark Ivey (defensive line) and Greg Gasparato (linebackers) are the remaining defensive coaches and Josh Stepp (tight ends) is left on offense. The rest of the staff will be filled out by quality control coaches.
"The coaches that were at Coach Satterfield’s disposal. He had a great group of assistants," Branch said earlier this week. "Those guys are going to an amazing job. I’m just here. They will do an amazing job, I promise you. The main thing is just to go out and win the game. But trust me, it’s not just me. I am surrounded by amazing assistant coaches, amazing guys, and they will do a great job for this bowl prep."
New Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said he hadn’t made a decision on the bowl game. The assumption is that he won’t go.
"I'm not sure if I'm going to the game or not," Brom said Friday morning. "I really haven't even asked that question. I know I talked with the team. I'll sneak out and watch practice a little bit but I want to let these coaches coach. I've got a lot of things to do while that's going on. I want to let them finish the season. They have anything they need from me, that's fine. I'll get a chance to talk with them briefly, as well. But I want them to finish the season strong. It's always important to finish things off, and if they can finish with a win against a good opponent, it gets momentum for the next season and gives you a positive vibe. So, I want them to finish strong and I'll stay away and get with them whenever they need me."
The school published a depth chart for the game, but it continues to be in a state of flux. Of note, outside linebacker Ben Perry, who decided to enter the transfer portal, now has decided to play in the bowl game, according to a source. Wideout Tyler Hudson is not on the depth chart at wide receiver, nor is quarterback Malik Cunningham, who missed Louisville’s final home game and saw just limited action at Kentucky, is not listed on the depth chart.
Cunningham posted Friday evening on Instagram that he declared for the NFL Draft and will opt out of the bowl game:
The Cardinals will resume bowl practice on campus Saturday morning.
