LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This clearly was more than just another road game against a struggling Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.
Notre Dame isn't far removed from a one-point loss in the NCAA championship game, and they've dominated the league since they set foot in it. But their 7-13 record and recent struggles heading into Thursday night's ESPN game in South Bend didn't matter to the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals. They were looking for their first win in Purcell Pavilion since 2009, and some, like point guard Dana Evans, were looking for more than that.
Evans had 17 points and six assists to lead a balanced Louisville attack that dismantled the Fighting Irish, 86-54. The senior from Gary, Indiana, grew up a fan of Notre Dame and said she had extra motivation in the game.
"They never recruited me, and I always loved Notre Dame and was a fan of them," Evans said. "It was just good to come in here and play well as a team and get away with a victory."
The Cardinals led 27-11 after one quarter and 50-29 at half. Coach Jeff Walz pulled his starters at the end of the third quarter with his team leading 74-43.
"I was pleased to get some people so many minutes," Walz told Nick Curran on his postgame radio interview after his team improved to 21-1 overall and 10-0 in the ACC. "...They still scored too many in the paint and on too many basket cuts, so we still have some things to work on."
But you knew it was Louisville's night when Evans stopped to pick up her hair tie, leaving the Cardinals 4-on-5 on the offensive end, and Kylee Shook calmly drained a three.
"Just how we drew it up," Walz joked.
Shook finished with 12 points, six rebounds and six blocks. The Cards got 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists from Jazmine Jones and Elizabeth Balogun added 11 points.
Now, the team returns home to prepare for a rare experience — a chance to play the U.S. National Team at home at 2 p.m. Sunday.
"I expect it to be a great ballgame against our national team," Walz said. "We’re going to go out and compete. I told our players everybody’s going to get a chance to play. This doesn’t happen very often, so I’m very excited about that."
Walz said the Cardinals would watch the national team practice on Friday, then again on Saturday, and follow that team's workout with a practice of its own.
"We've got almost all the lower bowl sold and have started on the upper," Walz said. "I'm hoping we can get all our suite holders in there to make for a really great atmosphere. I just want to thank everyone who has bought tickets. I think it will be a great day."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.