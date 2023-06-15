LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A funny thing happened on the way to the scoreless halftime tie last night in Racing Louisville FC’s NWSL Challenge Cup game against the Houston Dash in Lynn Family Stadium.
The home team pulled a stoppage-time stunner. First Kayla Fischer benefitted from a beautiful buildup to score from the left side of the box on a pass from Ary Borges 4 minutes into stoppage time for her first professional goal.
Then one minute later, Savannah DeMelo took a pass from Paige Monaghan and slipped a shot just under the crossbar to send the home team to the locker room in full control and a crowd of 4,983 fans (and 187 dogs in attendance for Pups at the Pitch sponsored by the Kentucky Humane Society) completely ecstatic.
Woof.
While the game doesn’t count in the NWSL regular season standings, it does put Racing at the top of the standings for the Challenge Cup and, more importantly, continues the run of form that has seen it go unbeaten in 8 of its past 9 games.
“Our start was not the best in the first 10 or 15 minutes,” coach Kim Bjorkegren said. “After that, I think we had so much control in the whole game. We played really good football tonight. We worked in our attack and created a lot of chances. The only thing I can complain over is to maybe kill the game off a little earlier, but overall I’m happy.”
Racing went up 3-0 when Parker Goins put home a 74th minute free kick from Carson Pickett. Emina Ekic, a Louisville native who was injured while on loan to an Australian club last year, made her return to finish out the victory.
“We were on their back line and all getting into the box,” Fischer said. “To get not one but two goals going into the half was just huge because we had the momentum. . . . I think it was a really good team win. We still have some things to work on, playing faster, but I think we came out with the energy. When you’re not playing your best soccer, if you can have the energy and be on your front foot the whole game, I think that’s what we did well.”
Racing returns to action at 4 p.m. Sunday against Gotham FC at Lynn Family Stadium in match televised by CBS.
