LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the surface, Malik Cunningham had a pretty good game in Saturday's loss to Miami. He was 26-of-36 for 307 yards with 3 touchdown passes and 1 interception. But Scott Satterfield knew he left plays out there.
"We got to improve and you mentioned the touchdown which there was a wide open receiver in the back of the endzone," said Satterfield. "We got to hit that, he threw an interception, We had Dez (Fitzpatrick) wide open on a flat. We got to hit him right now instead of scrambling out and he ended up throwing a pick. He's got to be able to get better at it. We again have high expectations and expect him to play at a high level, every single week now. Was it a good game, yeah he had a good game. I mean there's no question about it. He threw for over 300 yards and we scored some points against we think is a really good Miami defense, but he is expected to play better than that."
Cunningham said it gets back to fundamentals and a lack of focus on the plays that went wrong. And he knows those are the kind of plays that stick with fans and with him.
"We had a good game on the offensive side but people don't see that," said Cunningham. "They see the pick that I had, the interception which is a bad play by me. I take full responsibility for those plays. As a team, we just gotta dial in better on both sides of the ball."
"For me, it was very disappointing," Cunningham added. "Being the leader of the team and the quarterback, like, that game is going to haunt me for the rest of my life."
The redshirt junior also knows that he and the team must move on in a hurry with its first road test coming this Saturday at 21st-ranked Pittsburgh. It's a small sample size but the Panthers are currently third nationally in total defense.
"We're looking forward to going on the road, try to steal a win," said Cunningham. "We just gotta learn from mistakes that we made and try to limit those things and just try to stay focused the whole game."
It's a noon start Saturday in Pittsburgh.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.