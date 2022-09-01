Felton Snow, kneeling in the center of the first row, played on an all-star with Jackie Robinson, Buck Leonard and Roy Campanella in Caracas, Venezuela in 1945. (Photo courtesy of Society for American Baseball Research)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Negro League baseball player who lived in Louisville finally received recognition 48 years after his death.
Felton Snow, who played and managed in the Negro Leagues for almost 20 years, was buried in an unmarked grave in 1974. While he played with and managed Baseball Hall of Famers like Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Roy Campanella, Buck Leonard and Cool Papa Bell, Snow had never been officially honored in Louisville until several local organizations collaborated.
Team photo at Eastern Cemetery
An all-star team photo that Felton Snow played is shown at Eastern Cemetery in Louisville, Ky. on Sept. 1, 2022.
"For 50 years this man was in an unmarked grave, that's unacceptable," said Larry Lester, co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. "The dead do not rest until there is a marker. Today, we're going to fulfill that dream of putting a marker for the man who died almost 50 years ago."
On Thursday, a graveside monument was unveiled at Eastern Cemetery honoring Snow. The monument, which includes some of Snow's career highlights, was funded by a local Society for American Baseball Research (SABR), the Louisville Urban League, the Louisville Bats and the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, along with individual donors.
Snow's family was in attendance, some traveling from Alabama and Georgia to sit in the front of row of the event that hosted dozens of people.
Snow was born in Oxford, Alabama, in 1905, and then moved to Louisville at the age of 10. The infielder started his career playing for Louisville-area Negro League teams, followed by seasons with the Elite Giants.
In 1945, Snow played and managed on an all-star team with Robinson, Leonard and Campanella who traveled to Caracas, Venezuela.
"Every time I hear the name Jackie Robinson, I like to think my uncle, Uncle Snow, played a big part in the development of Jackie as a person and a player," said Billy Snow, Felton's nephew.
When he returned to Louisville after his playing career, Snow was always willing to share his baseball knowledge to youngsters.
Greg Galiette, who is now the president of the Louisville Bats, was one of the many children Snow shared his passion for the sport he played. Galiette first met Snow when the baseball player worked at the Hubbards Lane Barbershop in St. Matthews.
Galiette's father was dying of cancer, so Snow was always willing to help the family.
"This gentleman would come over to our house, those final three years, do whatever to make my father's life a little easier," Galiette said. "He would take me out back, play catch with me. Take my older sister and myself around the neighborhood when the ice cream truck would come around and buy us ice cream."
Snow used to say he was born 30 years to soon, because during his playing career, Major League Baseball was segregated. Snow ranked in the top 10 for singles, doubles, triples and stolen bases in multiple seasons during his career.
"Each player played in anonymity," Lester, who called Snow the third-best third baseman in the Negro Leagues, said. "It saddens me that there's so many great stories that don't get to be told, stories that will scare your soul, stories that will raise your consciousness about race relations in America, and for me, sometimes put a tear to your eye."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer presented Snow's family with a proclamation honoring the former baseball player at the ceremony. Fischer credited Snow for impacting young lives in Louisville with his love for baseball.
"He rewarded them with good stories and smiles, and laughs, and the plain majestic magic of baseball, play your hardest, be smart, he said, and just love playing the game," Fischer said. "This is a monument to that great grand sport of a human being, that enduring champion."
The Louisville Bats are honoring Snow prior to the game on Friday at Slugger Field in downtown Louisville. The Bats are retiring Snow's jersey and giving away a trading card commemorating the infielder.
Sam Draut is an award winning journalist from Louisville, Ky. with honors from SPJ and KPA. Prior to his time at WDRB, he served as editor of The Oldham Era. He graduated from the University of Louisville's College of Business School.