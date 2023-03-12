LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Felton Spencer, who matured from an oversized junior high player to a standout at the University of Louisville and the No. 6 overall pick in the NBA Draft, has died at the age of 55, according to his family.
No cause of death was immediately available. Tammy Pollock, his youngest sister, confirmed the news that Spencer passed away Sunday afternoon.
The 7-footer from Eastern High School went on to play 12 seasons in the NBA with Minnesota, Utah, Orlando, Golden State, San Antonio and New York Knicks.
A classic late bloomer, he told a reporter in Florida before a post-college All-Star Classic, “I can remember when I couldn't walk down the hallways in school without tripping over my feet. Now people tell me I can go as high as top five in the first round."
Spencer was named first-team All-Metro Conference as a senior at Louisville after averaging 14.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and shooting 68.1 percent from the field. Coming out of Eastern, he was a second-team Parade All-American, and was named to the second team of the NBA’s All-Rookie team in 1991.
After his playing career, Spencer worked as a security guard at Atherton High School in Louisville, and later as an assistant coach at Spalding University in 2011. He joined Scott Davenport’s staff at Bellarmine in 2016-17 and spent two seasons there.
A younger brother, Mac Wilkinson, committed to play for Denny Crum before the Hall of Fame coach’s final season, and also played briefly for Rick Pitino before transferring to Howard University.
Louisville coach Kenny Payne was close to Spencer, and said via Twitter, “My heart is broken today hearing about my brother Felton. My love and prayers go out to Momma Betty, his sisters and brother Mac. All Cardinals please put his family in our prayers.”
Louisville basketball released a statement via Twitter: “We’re heartbroken by the passing of U of L great Felton Spencer. Spencer was the Cardinals’ all-time leader in career field goal percentage, the 6th overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft and a beloved member of the Louisville community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”
