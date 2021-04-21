LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men’s basketball program coaching staff gained more clarity for next season with the announcement Wednesday that Kahil Fennell was promoted to assistant coach from director of operations.
Fennell will fill one of the spots expected to open because the contracts of Dino Gaudio and Luke Murray will not be extended when they expire next week.
Assistant Mike Pegues will return next season, but Louisville head coach Chris Mack needs to add one more assistant.
Fennell has been with the program since April 2018, when he arrived from Portland State.
“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity provided me by Coach Mack, Josh Heird and Vince Tyra to be named as an assistant coach for one of the greatest basketball programs in the country -- the University of Louisville,” Fennell said in a news release from the school.
“I look forward to contributing to the storied tradition of Cardinal Basketball and am excited to compete for championships in the future.”
Fennell is from Thousand Oaks, California. He played played junior college basketball at Penn State New Kensington and then three seasons at the University of the Redlands. He worked for 10 years in the medical device industry before changing careers into coaching.
Kenny Klein, senior assistant athletic director at U of L, said Fennell and Mack will be available for interviews after the final assistant is named.
