LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.

Kentucky

Washington County Adair County   
Shelby County Anderson County   
Ballard North Hardin  
Bethlehem   Sayre     
Bullitt East Oldham County  
Atherton Campbellsville  
Caverna Fort Knox    
South Oldham Central Hardin     
Great Crossings Collins   
Butler Cooper     
DeSales Crittenden County   
Eminence Dayton   
Seneca Doss   
Bardstown East Jessamine    
Christian Academy of Louisville  Eastern  
Fairdale Waggener    
Holy Cross (Louisville) Hancock County   
Spencer County Henry County   
Iroquois Shawnee     
Bullitt Central Jeffersontown    
duPont Manual Louisville Male  
Moore Western   
St. Xavier Bowling Green    
Nelson County North Oldham  
Kentucky County Day Metcalfe County  

Indiana

Columbus North Jeffersonville  
Bloomington South Columbus East  
Floyd Central Evansville North    
Castle New Albany  
Bedford North Lawrence   Martinsville   
East Central Silver Creek  
Corydon Central Southridge   
Heritage Hills Charlestown  
Triton Central Brownstown Central   
Indianapolis Scecina Clarksville  
North Posey Paoli   
Providence West Washington  
Avon  Pike     

