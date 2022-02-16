LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tubby Smith stepped down Wednesday as men's basketball coach at High Point University after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in less than a year.
In a news release Wednesday, Smith said his son, G.G. Smith, who served this yeas as his father's associated head coach, will take over the Panthers for the remainder of this season and all of next season.
Tubby Smith Decides to Step Down as Men’s Basketball Head Coach Son, G.G. Smith Will Take Over as HPU Head Coachhttps://t.co/22WbTJqWYn— High Point Panthers (@HighPointSports) February 16, 2022
"I feel blessed to have had an amazing career leading, coaching and teaching great young men at first-class institutions," Smith said in a news release. "Working at my alma mater during this stage of my career has been a dream. I'm thrilled that G.G. will be taking over as head coach. He will do a super job. Moving forward Donna and I will continue the work we have done for over two decades to support and assist the University as proud alums of HPU. HPU will always have a very special place in our hearts as we met and fell in love here at High Point. Our commitment and passion for HPU will never wane and we intend to continue [to] be an integral part of its growth and prosperity well into the future."
Smith, who played basketball at High Point from 1969-73, famously led the University of Kentucky to a National Championship in 1998. He coached the Wildcats from 1997-2007, making five Sweet Sixteens and one Final Four.
In December 2021, Smith was honored at Rupp Arena ahead of his team's game against UK. His jersey was unveiled in the rafters above the court on which he coached 10 seasons.
Forever a Wildcat 💙 pic.twitter.com/rV8A4uZnss— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 31, 2021
Smith also served as head coach at Tulsa and Georgia before his time in Lexington and Minnesota, Texas Tech and Memphis afterward.
