LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville and Male High School basketball player Bobby Turner has died.
He died last Wednesday.
Recruited by some of the top programs in the country, he initially signed with Oklahoma State before signing with the Cardinals.
A book about Turner in 2017 said his father made him stay home and play basketball.
He played three seasons with the Cards in the late 70s. Turner was eventually drafted in the NBA by the New York Knicks before being cut by the franchise.
He played professionally in the Philippines and in 2016 was inducted into the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame.
Bobby Turner was 65.
