LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana and Louisville have discussed the interest level by both programs in playing all three games of the football series the teams are scheduled to begin in September.
But on Monday there was a firm sign that the 2023 game will be played on Sept. 16, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
On the official IU athletic department web site, the Hoosiers put tickets on sale for the Indianapolis game. The prices range from $55 on the third and fourth level in the corners and end zones to $125 for club seats at the 100 and 200 level. (Link to buy tickets.)
Brad Barber, U of L’s assistant athletic director for ticket operations, said on Monday that tickets for that game have been made available to U of L season ticket holders. They are not available yet to the non-season ticket holders on the U of L athletic site.
On Jan. 7 three sources from the two schools said the programs had discussed canceling or altering the series, which is scheduled to continue with a game at Cardinal Stadium in 2024 and a final game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in 2025.
A source from U of L said that it was likely too late in the scheduling process to alter the 2023 game. But the sources said the Cards were willing to discuss canceling the final two games if Indiana paid a cancelation fee of around $1 million for each game.
A source at Indiana said the Hoosiers were not willing to pay a cancellation fee but that IU had initiated a discussion about the viability of playing the games in 2024 and 2025 that would allow both programs to play at home against different opponents in 2024 and 2025.
New Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm went 4-1 against the Hoosiers during his six seasons as the Purdue head coach. The Boilermakers outscored IU 74-23 the last two seasons.
After back to back winning seasons in 2019 and 2020, IU has struggled the last two seasons, finishing 4-8 last season after going 2-10 in 2021. The Hoosiers have won only two of their last 18 Big Ten games.
With nine Big Ten games on the schedule every season, the Hoosiers must schedule wisely outside the league. After opening at home against Ohio State on Sept. 2, Indiana is scheduled to play Indiana State, Louisville and Akron outside the league.
