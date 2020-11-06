LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This is how long it has been since Indiana last beat Michigan in football:
It was about seven months after Indiana won its third and final NCAA men’s basketball championship under Bob Knight. Michael Jackson had America’s No. 1 song — "Bad."
Dan Gladden of the Minnesota Twins was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. I was in Minneapolis for Game 6 between the Twins and Cardinals.
Get this: First pitch was at 1 p.m.
Indiana defeated Michigan, 14-10, in Memorial Stadium on Oct. 24, 1987. The goal posts came down.
The Wolverines have won 24 straight against the Hoosiers. Coach Tom Allen’s team will play host to Jim Harbaugh’s program Saturday.
1. Time: Noon, Saturday; Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.
2. Where to Watch/Listen: FoxSports1 (Joe Davis; Brock Huard); IU Radio Network, 1450 AM WXVW (Don Fischer, Buck Suhr, Joe Smith)
3. The Line: Michigan by 3; Over/Under (total points) 54.
4. The Analytics: Sagarin Predictor favors Indiana by 4.77; ESPN Football Power Index gives Indiana 56.8 win probability.
5. The Last Time: Michigan defeated Indiana 39-14 in Bloomington last season. The Wolverines have won 24 straight and 39 of 40 against the Hoosiers.
6. The Records: IU is 2-0 and ranked No. 13 after defeating Penn State and Rutgers. Michigan is 1-1 and ranked No. 23 after defeating Minnesota and losing to Michigan State.
7. Player to Watch (Michigan): Although Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton has delivered solid passing numbers in two games, he has just thrown one touchdown pass despite completing 47 of 73 throws without an interception. Milton, listed at 6 feet 5 and 243 pounds, has also run 20 times for 111 yards. Under Milton, Michigan’s offense ranks second in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 466.5 yards per game. A four-star recruit from the Orlando, Fla., area, Milton was ranked the No. 9 pro style quarterback in the prep class of 2018 by 247Sports. IU backup quarterback Jack Tuttle was ranked No. 8.
8. Player to Watch (Indiana): Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. upgraded his performance last week against Rutgers, delivering three touchdown passes while completing 17 of 26 throws for 238 yards. Penix looked more comfortable reading defenses, distributing passes to five receivers. Tight end Peyton Hendershot became a critical threat, catching a pair of TD passes. Indiana leads the Big Ten in Red Zone conversions, generating eight touchdowns and four field goals, scoring in all 12 opportunities.
9. Sideline Storylines: The spotlight for Indiana remains on the Hoosiers’ running game. IU ranks last in the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 75 yards per game and 2.27 yards per carry. Michigan has stuffed the IU running game, limiting the Hoosiers to less than 100 yards in three of the last four meetings … Allen said the Hoosiers needed to run the ball well enough to keep Michigan’s defense honest, making them respect the possibility of a run … Michigan State upset the Wolverines in Ann Arbor last weekend with three passing touchdowns. The Spartans gained 300 of their 452 yards passing. MSU completed passes of 50 and 53 yards … IU will wear special charcoal/gray camouflage style uniforms and helmets in a “Salute to the Service,” promotion … IU associate head coach and running backs coach Mike Hart is Michigan’s all-time leading rusher while IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan was reserve QB for the Wolverines.
10. The Quote: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Indiana:
“They do a lot of things really well. Defensively, multiple looks. Offensively, very good quarterback, very good receivers, really good running back. Very physical team, very fired up team. All the things that we've seen from Indiana year in and year out. Tom Allen does a great job coaching the team. It's an exciting ball club and Tom's got them really playing well."
11. Social Media:
Our #OneWord for Week Three:𝙀𝙇𝙀𝙑𝘼𝙏𝙀 pic.twitter.com/dBstPlIJnS— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 4, 2020
12. The Picks: Eric Crawford, IU 24-21; Tom Lane, Michigan, 27-21; John Lewis, IU 21-20; Aaron Matas, Michigan 31-24; Rick Bozich, Michigan 27-20.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.