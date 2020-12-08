LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Indiana football team played the first seven games on its Big Ten schedule exactly as planned.
That could change this weekend, when the Hoosiers are scheduled to play Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game in Bloomington.
The Hoosiers did not practice Tuesday because of the novel corona virus and have paused all team activities. Purdue also did not practice Tuesday. No decision has been made on the game.
Here was the official announcement by IU:
"The Indiana football team has paused all team-related activities due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program. No decision has been made on Saturday's game against Purdue.
"The team did not practice Tuesday morning and all players and Tier I coaches and staff underwent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. The decision to pause was made by the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group.
"The health and safety of our students, coaches and staff is paramount," IU Vice President & Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said. "In consultation with our medical experts, we decided this is the appropriate decision at this time. We will continue to assess the situation moving forward."
The Hoosiers are 6-1. Their only defeat was by 7 points at Ohio State, whick is ranked No. 3. Indiana earned the No. 8 ranking in Associated Press media poll and No. 9 in the USA Today coaches’ poll.
