LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — For the first time in program history, the Indiana University women’s basketball program earned a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.
The Hoosiers were picked as the top seed in the Greenville (S.C) II Regional. They will open tournament play at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington on Saturday against either Tennessee Tech or Monmouth, who will meet in a First Four game.
If coach Teri Moren’s team wins its opener, IU will play either Miami or Oklahoma State on Monday March 20.
The Hoosiers finished 27-3, winning the Big Ten regular-season title while going 16-2 in conference games.
IU center Mackenzie Holmes was voted a first-team all-American by The Athletic. Holmes led IU in scoring (22.3), rebounds (7.3) and blocks (56).
Three other Indiana players averaged double figures, led by Grace Berger, a fifth-year guard from Sacred Heart High School in Louisville. Berger averaged 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
IU also served an an NCAA host site last season when the Hoosiers won two games in Bloomington before losing to Connecticut in the East Regional. In 2021, IU advanced to the Elite Eight in San Antonio, where the Hoosiers were defeated by Arizona.
The IU women’s program has never made the Final Four.
