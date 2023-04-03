LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — According to an e-mail sent to former Indiana University men's basketball players, Bob Knight, the Hoosiers' retired Hall of Fame coach, has been hospitalized in Bloomington since Friday night.
This was the text of the email:
"PRAYERS FOR COACH KNIGHT
DEAR MBB ALUMNI:
Please join us in sending prayers to coach Knight and his family. Coach Knight was admitted to the hospital Friday evening and is currently recovering from an acute illness. The family's hope is to have him back home soon."
Knight, who moved back to Bloomington several years ago, was a weekly visitor to IU basketball this season under head coach Mike Woodson, one of his former players.
Knight coached the Hoosiers from 1971-through-2000, winning national titles in 1976, 1981 and 1987. He was fired by IU in September 2000 and later served as the head coach at Texas Tech as well as basketball analyst for ESPN. Knight won 902 games in his career, which started at West Point. He went 662-239 at IU, also taking the Hoosiers to the Final Four in 1973 and 1992 while earning induction to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991.
Knight, who turned 82 last October, has battled health issues since his return to Bloomington but did appear at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for a reunion of his former players when the Hoosiers played Purdue on Feb. 8, 2020.
Dusty May, one of Knight's former student managers, coached Florida Atlantic in the Final Four last weekend.
