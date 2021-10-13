LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homecoming is this weekend in Bloomington as Indiana football takes on No. 10 Michigan State.
With a big crowd expected, the gates to Memorial Stadium will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, two hours prior to the scheduled noon kickoff, according to an IU Athletics news release.
Normally, the gates open 90 minutes before a game, but IU wants to give spectators the opportunity to avoid long lines when entering the stadium.
All IU Athletics campus parking lots will open at 7 a.m, but those lots are sold out for both the Michigan State and Ohio State games.
The gates to Memorial Stadium will also open two hours prior to kickoff for IU's Oct. 23 game against Ohio State, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
