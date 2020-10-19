LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Athletics will not allow fans to tailgate before football games outside Memorial Stadium this season.
In a news release Monday, IU said all parking lot gates will be closed, with the exception of those designated for families and staff.
“This is a disappointing but necessary step as we ensure that we follow the university, local and state guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott Dolson, IU's vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics. “Gamedays at Memorial Stadium are special, and we look forward to welcoming all of our Hoosier fans back in the future once it is safe to do so. But at this time, it is important that we follow the guidance of public health officials.
“In the meantime, I hope that Hoosier fans will continue our great tailgating tradition from home while cheering on our Hoosiers, and be ready to return to Bloomington next fall and bring that great energy and passion that we all love so much at our Hoosier tailgates.”
IU said it will release details later this week on prize giveaways for fans so that they can be engaged in the gameday atmosphere on social media.
The Big Ten, which lagged behind much of the rest of the college football world due to reservations of COVID-19 pandemic, begins its season this weekend. The Hoosiers will host Penn State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.